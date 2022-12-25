Putin was warned about the consequences of the war for the Russian economy

11:40 17 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Confidants of Russian President Vladimir Putin warned him of the catastrophic consequences for the Russian economy in the event of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reports the Financial Times, citing sources.

According to the publication, a month before the full-scale invasion in February, Putin's residence near Moscow was visited by the chief executive of Sberbank, German Gref, and the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina.. Both are considered technocrats in the Russian president's team, who usually speak their minds.

Gref delivered a 39-page presentation in which he warned of catastrophic consequences if tensions around Ukraine, which had already reached its climax at the time, escalated further.. In particular, they believed that tough sanctions would cause a panic in the financial markets and could set the Russian economy back decades.

The fall in Russia's GDP over two years was estimated at 30% in dollar terms, and inflation could force the Central Bank to raise the rate to 35%, reducing real incomes by 20%. Putin was also told that the quality of life of Russians would lag behind even that of developing countries, as import restrictions would force the country to literally fight over the necessities of medicine and food.

While Gref was talking about the possible consequences, Putin interrupted him and asked what Russia should do to avoid the worst of the sanctions, FT sources say..He did not have a clear decision, and he did not dare to say that the president of the Russian Federation was in danger of a geopolitical catastrophe.

The interlocutors also note that they left the meeting without knowing what exactly Putin planned and whether he took into account their warnings.

"They were brave enough to ask him to meet. But they failed to deliver the message. They couldn't give a single answer," one of the sources said.

But as Western countries excluded Russia from global financial markets and supply chains, technocrats came to the Kremlin's rescue by applying economic management skills to defuse the crisis.. In doing so, they ensured that their own apocalyptic predictions did not come true.

Instead of breaking with Putin, the technocrats have cemented their role as Putin's aides, former officials say, using their experience and tools to soften the blow of Western sanctions and keep Russia's wartime economy cohesive.

As a result, the Russian economy has avoided the most dramatic projections from Western economists about the impact of sanctions, while the impact on GDP this year is likely to be in the order of 3.5-5.5%.

Earlier it was reported that Russia expects an economic recession until 2030. The fall of the Russian economy will intensify due to sanctions, it will return to the pre-war level no earlier than 2030.

Recall, Bloomberg wrote that three months of war against Ukraine set the Russian economy back four years. It is noted that in the first quarter of 2022, the Russian economy grew, but already in the second quarter it fell sharply - GDP contracted for the first time in a year, falling by 4.7% per year.