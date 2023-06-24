Putin spoke about the betrayal of the rebel PMC Wagner

10:58 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After a sleepless night in the Kremlin, a decision was made to "protect oneself from internal betrayal." For this purpose, an order was issued to the troops of the Russian Federation to neutralize the "Wagnerites" who "organized the rebellion". For greater importance, the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, spoke today, June 24, to the Russians with a special appeal.

The head of the ruling Russian regime believes that the Russian Federation is "trying to push the rebellion towards defeat and capitulation". Therefore, he promised that measures against the rebels "will be tough."

"All those who deliberately embark on the path of treason are subject to inevitable punishment," Putin said.

He added that the Russian armed forces had already received an order to "neutralize those who organized the armed rebellion."

However, the head of Russia called "heroes" the Wagner PMC militants participating in the war against Ukraine.

Putin added that the organizers of the rebellion allegedly betrayed "the name and glory" of the occupying mercenaries.

Ukrainian war correspondent Andrei Tsaplienko posted a video message from the head of the Kremlin on his Telegram channel.

Recall that on the night of Saturday, June 24, Prigozhin published a new voice message in which he stated that his fighters had crossed the state border of the Russian Federation "in all places" and were already entering Rostov.