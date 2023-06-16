10:51 28 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The fact that Putin's mental health is a concern is evidenced by his limited perception of historical and political facts.. A clear confirmation of this was his reaction to the protests of the Georgian people against the aviation presence of the aggressor country in their country.

Mass protests in Georgia in response to direct flights and the introduction of visa-free travel with Russia caused the complete surprise of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is reported by the Russian media.

The head of the Kremlin said that he expected a word of gratitude from the Georgian people, and the reaction of the Georgians came as a complete surprise to him.

“I always try to distribute everything positive that happens between my colleagues, but in this case, it was really my decision and even my proposal,” Putin said.

He noted that the decision was due to a number of circumstances.

“The holiday season, I wanted to support people who are striving to build normal relations with Russia in Georgia itself, well, and our business ... I was completely surprised by the reaction that followed. I thought that everyone would say: "Thank you, good." No, there was absolutely some kind of incomprehensible storm on this issue.. Very strange, to be honest, unexpected. When I look from the side, I think they have completely lost their minds, what is happening there is incomprehensible," the President of Russia said.

Putin noted that the leadership of Georgia had repeatedly asked the question of the abolition of visas and the resumption of air travel, and he decided to take "this step forward."

Recall that on May 10, Putin signed a decree allowing Georgian citizens to visit Russia without issuing visas for up to 90 days. In addition, he lifted the ban on flights by Russian airlines and the sale of tours to Georgia.

Already on May 19, the first aircraft from Russia arrived in Georgia since 2019. Flight from Moscow met with a large-scale protest. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili also opposed the resumption of air traffic with the Russian Federation.