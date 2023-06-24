Putin urgently flew from Moscow to a residence in Valdai - media

15:59 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Panic in Moscow is caused not only by the approach of Prigozhin's rebellious army, but also by the flight of the Russian president. According to Ukrainian intelligence services, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, June 24, urgently flew from Moscow to Valdai.

"We already have data that Putin is leaving Moscow.He is being taken to Valdai," the intelligence service said.

The scouts also have data on panic in Moscow and preparations for mining bridges in the capital of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov assures that Putin allegedly still works in the Kremlin.

Recall that earlier Putin announced "treason" and ordered the armed forces of the Russian Federation to stop the rebellion of the head of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin. The latter said in response that none of his fighters "will come with a confession."

The confrontation between the "Wagnerites" and the regular army of the Russian Federation continues. Russian aviation strikes on the M-4 federal road in the Voronezh region, along which Wagner PMC fighters are moving. On the outskirts of Moscow, roads are blocked.