Putin orders FSB, border guards to step up security at Russian border - Reuters

08:08 28 May Kyiv, Ukraine

After the disturbing events in the Belgorod, and now also the Bryansk region, the Russian president once again became deeply alarmed. According to Reuters, on Sunday, May 28, Vladimir Putin ordered the border guards and the Federal Security Service to strengthen the protection of Russia's borders.

In his address, Putin stressed that their task is to "reliably cover the frontiers near the combat zone." In addition, he instructed to ensure the rapid movement of military and civilian equipment and cargo to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Recall, on May 22, the authorities of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation announced that a "Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" allegedly entered the border district of Graivoron. Fighting seems to have taken place in three villages. A counter-terrorist operation regime was operating in the region for about a day.

The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Freedom of Russia announced the start of an operation in the Belgorod region to liberate Russia from the regime of Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian intelligence noted that only Russians are operating on the territory of the Belgorod region, creating a "safety zone" to protect Ukrainians.

On May 23, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that "the invading units were defeated" and that more than 70 "Ukrainian terrorists" were killed as a result of the fighting, but did not provide any confirmation of these data. The Russian Volunteer Corps refuted the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense and officially stated that it had no losses.