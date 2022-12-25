Putin goes to Lukashenka to talk about the "situation in the region"

Russian President Vladimir Putin will fly to Minsk on December 19 to meet with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, unrecognized by a number of states.
This was reported by the press service of Lukashenka.
The heads of state will discuss the implementation of previously adopted union programs. First of all, we will talk about issues of trade and economic cooperation, joint cooperation projects with an emphasis on the substitution of imported goods.
In addition, the most important topic of the talks will be cooperation in the energy sector.
Putin and Lukashenko will discuss security, "exchange views on the situation in the region and the world, and discuss common measures to respond to emerging challenges."
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not rule out that the leadership of Belarus is preparing to participate in the war. At the same time, the probability of an offensive from the territory of Belarus remains low.
According to the Institute for the Study of War, Lukashenka is likely to continue to give Russia access to the airspace of his country and territory, including to re-attempt to take Kiev, which analysts say will not succeed.
The heads of state will discuss the implementation of previously adopted union programs. First of all, we will talk about issues of trade and economic cooperation, joint cooperation projects with an emphasis on the substitution of imported goods.
In addition, the most important topic of the talks will be cooperation in the energy sector.
Putin and Lukashenko will discuss security, "exchange views on the situation in the region and the world, and discuss common measures to respond to emerging challenges."
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not rule out that the leadership of Belarus is preparing to participate in the war. At the same time, the probability of an offensive from the territory of Belarus remains low.
According to the Institute for the Study of War, Lukashenka is likely to continue to give Russia access to the airspace of his country and territory, including to re-attempt to take Kiev, which analysts say will not succeed.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments