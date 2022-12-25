The failure of the Kremlin's plan in Ukraine caused anxiety among the leader of the People's Republic of China

07:19 18 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian attack on Ukraine, and especially the failure of the Kremlin's original plan, has caused Chinese leader Xi Jinping to worry.. This was announced on Saturday, December 17, by the head of the CIA, William Burns, in an interview with the American television company PBS.

"I don't think any other foreign leader has paid more attention to this war and Russia's poor military performance than Xi Jinping when he thinks about his own ambitions in Taiwan and elsewhere," Burns said.

According to him, it was interesting to observe the reaction of the Chinese leadership to the war in Ukraine, because even a few weeks before the start of a full-scale invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Xi Jinping at the Beijing Winter Olympics and they declared "boundless friendship."

"But it turned out that there are indeed some limits to this partnership, at least in terms of President Xi's reluctance to provide military assistance to Putin, which he asked for during the war in Ukraine," Burns added.

At the same time, he noted that "not for a minute" would he underestimate the commitment of the Russians and the Chinese to partnership between the countries.

He also mentioned that Xi Jinping expressed his concern about the use of nuclear weapons amid Russian threats.

Recall that Chinese leader Xi Jinping instructed his government to establish closer economic ties with Russia.