Protests in France: Hundreds of thousands of French protest against pension reform

09:08 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

New nationwide strikes against planned pension reform have disrupted public transport and schools, as well as electricity, oil and gas supplies.



AP reports.



The protests came a day after French lawmakers began debating a pension bill that would raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64. This bill is the main legislative act of the second term of President Emmanuel Macron.



More than 750,000 people marched in Paris, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes and other cities, according to the French Ministry of the Interior. This is less than during the last protest on January 31. According to the organizers, almost 2 million people took part in the rallies.



Nearly 60,000 protesters in the French capital marched from the Place de l'Opéra across the city with signs "Keep your pension" and "Tax billionaires, not grandmothers."



Most of the Paris march was peaceful, but there were outbreaks of riots; police said they detained 17 people for "throwing projectiles" and alleged vandalism.



French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born defended the government's plan on Tuesday, but suggested there was room for adjustment.

"I am convinced that it is possible to find common ground. I am convinced that we can improve this text together.. It will be through debate, confrontation of ideas and, of course, respect," she said, drawing attention to the graffiti that appeared at the venue of the National Assembly meetings, including on the doors marked with the number "60".

If nothing is done, Bourne said, taxes and social security contributions will rise, as well as unemployment and a decrease in purchasing power.. It will hurt retirees with modest pensions and "all those who have worked all their lives, and certainly not the big bosses," she said.



Authorities estimated that 1.27 million people showed up last week, up from the first big day of protest on January 19. More demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday, called by France's eight main trade unions.



Rail operator SNCF said rail service was severely disrupted across the country on Tuesday, including on its high-speed network. International lines to Britain and Switzerland affected. The work of the Paris metro was also disrupted.



Train traffic in France will continue to be disrupted on Wednesday. Unions CGT-Cheminots and SUD-Rail extended their members' strike by one day on Tuesday evening. SNCF said the action would delay or cancel up to a third of high-speed trains.



Refinery workers said they also plan to continue their strike on Wednesday.



Electricity producer EDF said the protest movement led to a temporary reduction in electricity supplies on Tuesday, but did not cause a power outage.. More than half of the workers at TotalEnergies' refineries were on strike, according to the company.



The Ministry of Education said about 13% of teachers were on strike, down from the day of the protest last week. In a third of the French regions, school holidays were planned.



Macron vowed to continue the change despite opinion polls showing growing opposition. The bill calls for a gradual increase in the minimum retirement age to 64 by 2030 and will accelerate a planned measure that requires people to have worked for at least 43 years to be eligible for a full pension.



Parliamentary debates in the National Assembly and the Senate are expected to last several weeks.