Protests in Poland: women's strike after the death of a pregnant woman

14:38 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In more than 40 cities in Poland, large-scale protests are planned as part of the "National Women's Strike", which are associated with the tragic death of a 33-year-old pregnant woman, doctors refused to perform an abortion.



This information is reported by RMF24.



According to information received from the organizers, demonstrations will take place both in large cities, including Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw and Poznan, and in smaller cities, such as Krosno, Słupsk and Lomza. In total, more than 40 locations are planned where protests will be held. Most of the events will start at 18:00.



The organizers of the actions emphasize that the decision to hold a protest was caused by the situation in some maternity hospitals.. The cause was the death of 33-year-old Dorota in a hospital in Nowy Targ.

"The death of Dorota from Nowy Targ is the result of the Polish anti-abortion law killing and turning doctors into political servants, not health experts. She died due to the failure of doctors to fulfill their duties," organizers said in a statement.

Dorota, 33, from Bochnia, died on May 24 from septic shock at the John Paul II Specialist Hospital in Nowy Targ, five months pregnant. Medical records show that a few hours earlier, at 5:20 am, an ultrasound scan showed fetal necrosis.. On the night of May 20-21, her amniotic fluid began to break.



On Monday, an order was issued in the Official Gazette of the Ministry of Health to set up a working group to draw up guidelines on abortion procedures.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Health, Adam Nedzielski, at a press conference on Monday. The minister noted that every woman in Poland has the right to terminate a pregnancy in case of a threat to health or life.



The investigation into the death of 33-year-old Dorota in a hospital in Nowy Targ will be carried out by the Provincial Prosecutor's Office in Katowice. The decision to transfer the investigation in Katowice was made by the National Prosecutor's Office.