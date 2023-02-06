Protests in Denmark: the authorities want to cancel the public holiday

09:01 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Thousands of Danish citizens took to the streets to protest because of the government's desire to cancel the Christian holiday - Day of Great Prayer. It is reported by Reuters.



It is noted that in this way the Danish authorities plan to increase budget revenues and allocate additional funds to increase the country's defense capability..



The agency writes that the demonstration was organized by the largest trade unions in the country, in particular, opposed to the abolition of the Day of Great Prayer - a Christian holiday that falls on the fourth Friday after Easter and dates back to 1686.



The unions that organized the protest estimated that at least 50,000 people took part, making it the largest demonstration in Denmark in more than a decade.