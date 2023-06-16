Munitions production: NATO ministers plan to meet with defense executives

07:21 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

NATO defense ministers plan to meet with the heads of 25 leading Western defense companies on June 15. The purpose of the meeting is to further develop the production of ammunition.



It is known that Kyiv's allies are exploring the possibility of continuing the supply of military equipment to Ukraine. Governments are urging defense companies to ramp up production, while companies are demanding clear and long-term demand signals to justify investment in new manufacturing facilities, supply chains and personnel.

"There is hope among the defense industry that this meeting will be a step forward in working on a future action plan.. However, according to sources, the official agenda of the meeting has not yet been made public, and no concrete results are expected," the publication says.

Among the invitees are mainly officials and heads of defense companies that produce various types of ammunition, such as rockets and rockets.



The meeting with industry "will be particularly focused on battle-determining munitions," a NATO official said ahead of the meeting.



The Belgian FN Herstal, French-Italian MBDA, Finnish Patria, German Rheinmetall, Norwegian Nammo, KNDS - an amalgamation of German KMW and French Nexter, Italian Leonardo, and Turkish Roketsan are invited from the European defense industry.



Representatives of some industries from the eastern flank of NATO are also expected to participate - the Bulgarian Arsenal and the Prague Czechoslovak group.



The United States will be represented by Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin, which manufacture the Javelin, HIMARS and Patriot missile systems supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



The list of invited companies will also include drone manufacturers such as Turkish Baykar and Portuguese Tekever, as well as British BAE Systems, Romanian Romarm, Croatian battle tank manufacturer Đuro Đaković Grupa, Estonian Milrem Robotics and Belgian Thales.