Night riots continue in France: 3,200 detained

16:42 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Six days in France night riots do not subside. A huge number of police officers were involved in the fight against the protesters. According to the BFM TV channel, citing the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, about 3,200 people were arrested in just five days from Tuesday, June 27 to Sunday, July 2.

He stressed that 60% of the detainees do not have a criminal record.

The average age of those arrested is 17 years old. Among them are children aged 12-13 who set fires and attacked the police or other officials.

On the night of Monday, July 3, 157 people were detained in connection with a violation of the order, including 20 in Paris. According to BFM TV, this is much less than on previous nights and may indicate a gradual normalization of the situation.

At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron called on the Interior Ministry to maintain a "massive presence" of the police on the ground to guarantee a "return to peace."

Recall that riots in France began on the evening of June 27 in connection with the death at the hands of a policeman, 17-year-old Nael M. They swept Paris and the suburbs, as well as a number of other cities.

Groups of protesters looted shops, set cars and trash cans on fire.. For the protection of public order involved 45 thousand law enforcement officers.

According to the official version, the young man, while driving a car, refused to stop at the request of a law enforcement officer, which is why they opened fire on him. An investigation has been launched to clarify all the circumstances of the incident. The police officer who shot the teenager was taken into custody.