14:34 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine





A US official said the extension of the Secretary General's term is "a done deal." Asked if this was the case, a senior diplomat from Western Europe replied "yes", adding that it "will be formalized next week.". A senior diplomat from Eastern Europe and a senior NATO official also confirmed that there is consensus within the Alliance to extend Stoltenberg's term. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will remain in office for another year, Politico writes, citing four sources familiar with the decision. The extension of his term is a "finished business".

"I believe we are getting closer to that and all allies would certainly like to see him in office," a senior diplomat from Northern Europe told the publication.

According to him, Stoltenberg is the best person in the position of General Secretary, not least given the current difficult security environment.

“I hope we will have good news next week,” the diplomat said.

Stoltenberg, the former prime minister of Norway, has been head of NATO since 2014 and has had his mandate extended several times.. According to Politico, members of the Alliance spent months looking for his successor, considering leaders such as Danish Prime Minister Matte Frederiksen and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace before choosing the current Secretary General.



The Times of London reported on Wednesday, June 28, that the announcement that Stoltenberg would remain in office would be made "as early as next week."



Stoltenberg himself claimed for a long time that he had not actively lobbied for his stay in Brussels.. Answering a question about his plans at a press conference on Tuesday, June 27, he said that his position had not changed.