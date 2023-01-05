Sold parts of the dead for training: in the USA, the owner of the funeral home was behind bars

09:32 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the US, in the state of Colorado, the court sent the owner of the funeral home, Megan Hess, to 20 years in prison for deceiving the relatives of the deceased. The court found that the woman, along with her mother, took money for cremation from people, instead dismembered the bodies and sold them for medical training.



It is reported by Reuters.





Hess owned Donor Services and Sunset Mesa Funeral Home. They were in the same building in the town of Montrose.

Attention to the woman's business was attracted by the investigation of Reuters journalists, who several years ago published large texts about the sale of bodies in the United States. The fact is that in the country it is strictly forbidden to buy or sell organs such as hearts, kidneys and tendons for transplantation.. They can only be given.



At the same time, no federal law regulates the sale of bodies or their parts for use in research or education, and therefore almost anyone, as the journalists explained, regardless of qualifications, can dismember and sell human remains.





It was this gap that Hess and her 69-year-old mother, Shirley Koch, took advantage of.

From the relatives of the deceased at the Hess funeral home, they took a thousand dollars for a cremation, which was never carried out. Women sold to medical companies that knew nothing about the origin of the acquired, the hands, feet, heads and torsos of the dead.



They also sent bodies and body parts that belonged to those who died from infectious diseases, in particular, HIV and hepatitis B and C. The companies were not informed about this either..



Sometimes cremation was offered free of charge in exchange for donations of body parts. Such a function was available directly on the company's website when it was first visited by Reuters journalists.



Relatives Hess and Koch were given urns with the ashes of different people.

“Our sweet mother, they dismembered her. We have no words to describe this crime… We came today to hear the click of the handcuffs,” Erin Smith, one of the 26 victims in the case, said in court.

"When Megan stole my mom's heart, she broke mine," said another victim, Nancy Overgoff..

In addition to 20 years in prison for Hess, the court also sent her mother Shirley Koch to prison for 15 years for fraud.



Judge Christine Argüello called the case "the most emotionally draining" she has ever heard.