07:31 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The presence of representatives of the private military company "Wagner" on the front line in the Donetsk region characterizes that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are doing poorly.



This was stated by the Junior Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans of Great Britain, James Hippie, reports Sky News.

"The presence of Wagner PMCs on the front line in Donbas clearly shows how bad things are for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Armed Forces, " he said.

Scottish National Party spokesman Dave Dugan asked Hippie why the government provided the frozen assets to Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner PMC group.



According to Dugan, the funds were unfrozen so that he could take legal action against the British journalist.. The hippie could not answer this question and forwarded this question to the British Treasury.



Earlier, the UK Treasury considered the possibility of amending the sanctions, which allowed the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, despite the sanctions, to sue British investigative journalist Eliot Giggins.



The United States recognized PMC "Wagner" as a transnational criminal organization and imposed sanctions against the chairman of Tatarstan.