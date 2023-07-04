Prigozhin returned money and equipment confiscated after searches - media

15:50 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

in a criminal case of armed rebellion. 10 billion rubles, hundreds of thousands of dollars, five gold bars, as well as equipment seized after searches were returned to the leader of PMC "Wagner" Prigozhin

It is reported by "Fontanka".



According to the publication, the owner of the PMC himself was not present at the same time, the driver of Prigogine arrived to pick up the billions with an official power of attorney.





At the same time, Fontanka notes, initially the investigators did not want to return the seized valuables and money.

“But, judging by the next reversal, a force majeure intervened,” the journalists write.

This is what "justice and justice" looks like in Russia - you can shoot down several helicopters, kill people, go in tanks to capture cities, and then just get the criminal case canceled and the confiscated returned.