Prigozhin said his rebellion was a "war against traitors" and promised "further victories"

15:21 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said the attempted rebellion staged by his mercenaries in Russia in June was part of the fight "against traitors."



In his first audio message in a week, Prigozhin noted that one of the goals of his "march for justice" was allegedly "mobilizing society" and "fighting traitors."

"I want you to understand - our "March of Justice" was aimed at fighting traitors and mobilizing our society. And I think that we have succeeded in much of this," he said.

In addition, Prigozhin promised new victories, without specifying what he was talking about.