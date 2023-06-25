Prigozhin: "Wagner" begins retreat, returns to camps

Yevgeny Prigozhin has officially announced that the Wagner private military company is starting to retreat, deploying its columns and returning to its field camps.

“PMC Wagner wanted to disband. We left on June 23 for the march of justice. In a day we walked less than 200 km to Moscow. During this time, we have not shed a single drop of the blood of our fighters. Now is the moment when blood can be shed. Therefore, realizing all the responsibility for the fact that Russian blood will be shed on one of the sides, we turn our columns around and leave in the opposite direction to the field camps according to the plan, ”he said.