Prigozhin reacted to Putin's special address to the people

13:15 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In response to President Putin's fiery speech about betrayal and love for Russia, Yevgeny Prigozhin offered more convincing arguments. The head of PMC Wagner said that "no one will give up." This is evidenced by Prigozhin's audio message on the PMC's Telegram channel.

"The president is wrong about treason. We are patriots of our homeland, we fought and are fighting. All fighters of PMC Wagner. And no one is going to turn themselves in at the request of the president, the FSB or anyone else. We do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy... When we were told that we were at war with Ukraine, we went and fought. But it turned out that ammunition, weapons, all the money put on them are stolen, and bureaucrats save them for themselves just for the case that has come today, when someone goes to Moscow," he stressed.

Recall that on the night of Saturday, June 24, Prigozhin published a new voice message in which he stated that his fighters had crossed the state border of the Russian Federation "in all places" and were already entering Rostov.