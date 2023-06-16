Presidents of Azerbaijan spoke about the prospects for a peace agreement with Armenia

18:57 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius discussed the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

I informed the President of Lithuania about the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We hope that holding peace talks will eventually bring lasting peace to the Caucasus. Despite the fact that Azerbaijani lands were under occupation for many years - about 30 years, one million Azerbaijanis were expelled from their native lands as a result of this occupation, almost 20 percent of our territories were under occupation, in the occupied territories were destroyed by the occupiers, it is possible to say, all infrastructure, buildings, including historical monuments, we believe that the signing of a peace agreement is inevitable and we are trying, on our part, to make constructive efforts to achieve this goal. Naturally, this peace agreement must comply with international norms and principles,” Aliyev said.

The President of Azerbaijan added that this peace agreement must comply with all international norms and principles.