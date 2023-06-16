President of Uganda takes a tough stand against LGBT people: death penalty and imprisonment under new law

18:36 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

President Yoweri Museveni passed a law imposing strict measures against the LGBT community in the country.



Under the new law, individuals who identify as LGBT can face the death penalty or life imprisonment.



This news was announced by the President of Uganda on his Twitter account..



The previous month, the Ugandan parliament passed a bill banning homosexuality. The law contains provisions according to which people who admit their belonging to the LGBT community can face life imprisonment.



The document also provides for the use of the death penalty for "homosexual acts in the presence of circumstances that exacerbate their severity," including violence against minors..



People who rent out housing for homosexual relationships can be sentenced to seven years in prison.



This new bill was the subject of criticism from international human rights organizations even before it was signed by the President.