The President of Serbia put the army on maximum readiness due to the situation in Kosovo

16:33 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has put the country's army on high alert amid tensions in the partially recognized Kosovo, where clashes are taking place between police forces and the Serbian population of the region.



According to the Serbian news portal Novosti, this was stated by the country's Minister of Defense Milos Vucevic.

"The President ordered the army to raise combat readiness to the highest level. The army began its activities. What Kurti is doing (Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti - ed.. ) leads us to the red lines, this is no longer a game, it threatens the safety of all people living in these areas," he said.

The minister stressed that the military is ready to execute any order of Vučić. At the same time, he urged the Serbian population of the partially recognized country to remain calm.

"We will carry out the order of the Supreme Commander and do what is expected of the Serbian army. I tell the Serbs in Kosovo to be calm, not to succumb to provocations, a scenario in which they would be portrayed as criminals. Terror against the Serbian community continues. It is important to remain calm. and at the same time protect their rights and freedoms," Vucevic said.

Earlier, the Serbian media reported on the aggravation of the situation in the north of Kosovo, where a significant part of the population is ethnic Serbs.. According to RTS, convoys of police armored vehicles headed for local government buildings in Kosovska Mitrovica, Leposavić, Zubin Potok and Zvecan. At the same time, a hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica told reporters that about a dozen people were injured due to clashes between police and protesters in Zvecani.



There have also been reports of clashes between Kosovo special forces and Serbs who are employees of local governments. Warning sirens sound in these settlements, classes are interrupted in schools. At the same time, on the way to Leposavich, residents erect barricades.



The situation in northern Kosovo escalated after the region's new local government leaders, the Kosovar Albanians, were sworn in the day before, as the Serbs boycotted the recent municipal elections.