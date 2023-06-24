President of Kazakhstan Tokayev called the rebellion of PMC Wagner "Russia's internal affair"

15:03 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Apparently, Putin is no longer counting on the help of the CSTO in this situation. But, remembering Russia's help in suppressing unrest in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin secretly hoped for help in return. There was even a telephone conversation between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, about the rebellion of the "Wagnerites" and the capture of several Russian cities by them.. However, according to the former, these events are an internal affair of Russia, according to Arbat.media.

The media report says that Putin briefed his Kazakh counterpart on the situation in the country. Tokayev noted that the ongoing events are an internal affair of Russia.

The head of Kazakhstan said that "constitutional order and the rule of law are an indispensable condition for maintaining the country's law and order" and that this is "the basis of society's security."

Putin thanked Tokayev for his understanding of the situation in Russia.

Recall that the head of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, responded to a video message from the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin. According to the Russian businessman, "no one will give up."