Bulgarian president fires chief prosecutor over failure to fight corruption

18:08 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has decided to fire the country's chief prosecutor, Ivan Geshev, in light of public dissatisfaction with his inability to fight corruption.



According to AP, Radev signed a decree immediately dismissing Ivan Geshev from office after the Supreme Judicial Council voted this week to dismiss him due to "undermining the prestige of the judiciary.". The decision states that this is due to his statements at a press conference, in which he demanded to "cleanse political garbage" from parliament.



Geshev, a 52-year-old prosecutor who was halfway through his seven-year term, had broad powers to oversee the activities of all prosecutors.. However, since his appointment, he has faced massive public outcry, which has accused him of protecting corrupt politicians and businessmen instead of holding them accountable.



The appointment of Geshev in 2019, when he was the only candidate for the position, raised suspicions of political support from the then ruling GERB party.. The sacking came after an agreement between GERB and their main political rival, the reformist We Keep Changing party, which sharply opposed Geshev's actions.



Geshev's resignation is the first time a prosecutor general has been fired in Bulgaria since the fall of the communist regime, and some analysts see it as a civil society success.



Already in December last year, US House of Representatives Republican Warren Davidson called on the US Treasury Department to take action against Bulgaria's Attorney General in connection with his "corruption activities" that pose a threat to "the stability and security of NATO allies in Europe."



The situation escalated during the formation of a new pro-government, European-oriented cabinet in Bulgaria, after which Geshev began to publicly reveal previously unknown details of famous cases.