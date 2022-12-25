Indian PM refuses to meet with Putin

16:26 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has abandoned his traditional annual meeting with the head of the Kremlin regime after Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.



It is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.



Modi decided not to hold his annual face-to-face summit with Putin after the Russian dictator threatened to use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said.



As noted, relations between India and Russia remain strong, but trumpeting friendship at this stage may not be beneficial for Modi, said a senior official who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.



This will be the second time since 2000 that the leaders of India and Russia have not held an annual face-to-face meeting.. The tradition was established from the moment when relations between the countries were elevated to the rank of strategic partnership.



The summit, normally held in December, has only been canceled once, in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.



The cancellation of the summit was confirmed by Putin's speaker Dmitry Peskov.



India's decision to cancel the December meeting was reportedly made clear at a regional summit held in September in Uzbekistan, when Modi urged Putin to seek peace in Ukraine, the Russian official said.