Georgia's ruling party says it won't harmonize policy with EU

17:16 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The party in power in Georgia, Georgian Dream, is not going to harmonize its country's policy with the foreign policy of the European Union until Georgia becomes a full member of the EU.



Such a statement was made by the general secretary of the political force and the mayor of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze.

He stressed that Georgia does not take part in the sanctions, and the question of the expediency of air communication with Russia will be considered after Georgia joins the European Union. This information is reported by the online edition "Georgia Online".