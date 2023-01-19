UK government to ban conversion therapy for transgender people

08:31 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

A new law will be passed in the UK to ban conversion therapy for transgender people. Previously, this ban applied only to gay and bisexual therapy.



This is reported by the BBC.



The government has announced that a new law to ban all forms of conversion therapy in England and Wales will include practices aimed at transgender people as well. The ban outlaws attempts to change someone's sexuality or gender identity.



Ministry of Culture Michelle Donelan said the bill will be passed soon and will "protect anyone who is targeted because of their sexuality or gender identity. The new law will ban all attempts to change someone's sexuality or gender identity.



It is noted that the government did not previously plan to include a ban on transgender conversion therapy in the bill. British officials explained that conversion therapy for trans people is too complicated and its ban should be considered separately. therapists helping children explore their gender identity.



The BBC writes that it is not yet known exactly how widespread conversion therapy is in Britain, but 5% of 108,000 people who answered a UK-wide survey in 2018 said that they were offered some form of similar therapy while 2% received it. Among transgender respondents, 8% said they had been offered conversion therapy, and 4% said they had.



British authorities announced their intention to ban conversion therapy as early as 2021. In addition, the government was going to investigate the scope of conversion therapy and the experience of the victims of this practice.

Conversion Therapy — sometimes called "gay cure" therapy; — trying to suppress someone's sexual orientation or stop identifying a gender other than the sex recorded at birth.



This may include talking therapy and prayer, but more extreme forms may include exorcism , physical abuse and food deprivation.