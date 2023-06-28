The Government of Moldova withdraws from the IPA CIS Convention

18:14 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Moldovan government decided to break the Convention on the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States (IPA CIS), according to Russian media.



The draft law, approved by the government, indicates that due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it is impossible to fulfill the main tasks of the Commonwealth, including protecting human rights and freedoms, monitoring the development of democracy and the electoral process, as well as combating security threats and challenges, in connection with the "opposing opinion" of some members of the organization.



According to the authors of the project, Moldova's exit from the CIS will not cause negative consequences for the country. In addition, no negative consequences were identified in relations with other members of the organization and third parties.



Representatives of Moldova stressed that the IPA CIS did not contribute to solving the real problems of the country. The conflict in Transnistria was mentioned as an example.



In addition, the Moldovan government also approved a draft law on the termination of the Cooperation Agreement in the event of prevention and liquidation of emergency situations within the CIS.