German government allowed transfer of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

The German government approved the delivery of Leopard 1 battle tanks to Ukraine. On February 3, the government granted an export license for the delivery of older Leopard 1 main battle tanks.
This was announced by government spokesman Steffen Hebeshtreit, without giving any details, writes DW. Deliveries of tanks from industrial warehouses can be carried out as soon as these tanks are repaired.
There are difficulties with the 105 mm ammunition needed for tanks. Brazil has large stockpiles of such munitions, but President Lula da Silva's government has so far refused to hand them over to Ukraine.
According to journalists, the government's decision concerned 29 Leopard 1s that were in storage with a military manufacturer.
First entering service in the 1960s, the Leopard 1 is the forerunner of the more advanced Leopard 2, widely used by armies across Europe.
Earlier, the German government decided to send 14 modern Leopard 2 main battle tanks from the Bundeswehr to Ukraine.
This was announced by government spokesman Steffen Hebeshtreit, without giving any details, writes DW. Deliveries of tanks from industrial warehouses can be carried out as soon as these tanks are repaired.
There are difficulties with the 105 mm ammunition needed for tanks. Brazil has large stockpiles of such munitions, but President Lula da Silva's government has so far refused to hand them over to Ukraine.
According to journalists, the government's decision concerned 29 Leopard 1s that were in storage with a military manufacturer.
First entering service in the 1960s, the Leopard 1 is the forerunner of the more advanced Leopard 2, widely used by armies across Europe.
Earlier, the German government decided to send 14 modern Leopard 2 main battle tanks from the Bundeswehr to Ukraine.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments