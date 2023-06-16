Details about Putin's underground bunker appeared

Sooner or later, all deeply hidden secrets come to the surface. The same thing happened to the mysterious bunker where the "Kremlin grandfather" is hiding. Data and drawings of the "southern shelter" of the head of the Russian Federation appeared in the media.

The underground bunker of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a palace near Gelendzhik is about 50 meters deep.. This is evidenced by the materials of the American portal Business Insider, according to which BILD compiled a 3D model of the bunker.

So, Business Insider recently showed a drawing of Putin's bunker in Gelendzhik to a Russian engineering company.

It is noted that the bunker consists of tunnels six meters wide with several exits. There is an elevator that goes underground for 50 meters, as well as plumbing, ventilation, fire extinguishing and sewage systems.

The total living area is 650 sq. m. m. This is enough to spend from several days to several weeks there. The drawings of the bunker date from the early 2010s. The thickness of its concrete walls reaches 38 cm, which indicates that Putin was already hatching plans for war and "preparing for the worst scenario."

Earlier, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, confirmed the disease and Putin's doubles.