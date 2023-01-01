The Embassy of Japan in Ukraine responded to the injury of a Japanese journalist

08:48 01 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Embassy of Japan in Ukraine is outraged by the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on New Year's Eve, as a result of which a Japanese journalist was injured. This was announced on Saturday, December 31, by the diplomatic department on Twitter.

The Embassy of Japan is deeply outraged by the repeated massive attack on the civilian population and civilian objects in Ukraine on New Year's Eve, which led to the death and injury of civilians, in particular a Japanese journalist.

Recall that on December 31, the Russians fired missiles at Ukraine. In particular, the enemy also hit Kyiv. At the same time, as the mayor of the city specified, an elderly man died in the capital, and the number of injured increased to 22, and a journalist from Japan was also injured.

As a result of a massive rocket attack on Kyiv, the Palace of Ukraine was damaged, the President's Office reported.