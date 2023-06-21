Polish Ambassador: without a military defeat of Russia, it is impossible to exclude it from the international community

16:28 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Without a military defeat, Russia will not be able to exclude him from the international community, including from the UN, said Polish Ambassador to the UN Krzysztof Szczerski in an interview with the Polish radio RMF24.



The diplomat added that currently Poland and other countries of Eastern Europe are actually blocking the election of Russia to various UN bodies.



Shchersky recalled that this was also the case with Nazi Germany - only the defeat on the fronts of World War II brought political consequences for this country.

"If it comes to a situation where Russia loses this war, then we have a completely new situation - the table is turned upside down, the world needs to be rebuilt," Shchersky explained.

At the same time, Shchersky acknowledges that there is little the UN can do when it comes to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"The UN, like any international organization, is what its members make it, that is, it is a barometer of the international situation. What we see today is a certain impotence due to the fact that states do not have the determination to unequivocally unite against Russia," said Krzysztof Szczerski.

According to him, the belief still reigns in the world that even despite the war, one must talk with Russia.