Polish Ambassador: without a military defeat of Russia, it is impossible to exclude it from the international community

Without a military defeat, Russia will not be able to exclude him from the international community, including from the UN, said Polish Ambassador to the UN Krzysztof Szczerski in an interview with the Polish radio RMF24.
The diplomat added that currently Poland and other countries of Eastern Europe are actually blocking the election of Russia to various UN bodies.
Shchersky recalled that this was also the case with Nazi Germany - only the defeat on the fronts of World War II brought political consequences for this country.
At the same time, Shchersky acknowledges that there is little the UN can do when it comes to Russian aggression against Ukraine.
According to him, the belief still reigns in the world that even despite the war, one must talk with Russia.
