Fire breaks out in Turkish port after earthquake

18:57 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Fire breaks out in earthquake-hit Mediterranean port of Iskenderun in southern Turkey. This is reported by Haber7.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7, the epicenter of which was located in the Pazardzhik region of Kahramanmarash province, also hit the ports in the regions of Hatay and Iskenderun. After the earthquake, a fire broke out in the port of Iskenderun,” the newspaper reports.

The images from the scene show that the concrete pavement of part of the port cracked, containers fell, were damaged and a fire broke out among them.



According to CNN Türk, around 17:00, one of the containers in the warehouse in the port of Iskenderun overturned and caught fire for an unknown reason.