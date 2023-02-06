Fire breaks out in Turkish port after earthquake

Fire breaks out in earthquake-hit Mediterranean port of Iskenderun in southern Turkey. This is reported by Haber7.
The images from the scene show that the concrete pavement of part of the port cracked, containers fell, were damaged and a fire broke out among them.
According to CNN Türk, around 17:00, one of the containers in the warehouse in the port of Iskenderun overturned and caught fire for an unknown reason.
