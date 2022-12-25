Riots broke out in France after the defeat at the 2022 World Cup

14:10 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine



In France, the police detained 277 people for riots caused by the defeat of the French team in the final of the World Cup.



This is reported by the French TV channel BFM-TV.



In Paris, the clashes took place on the Champs-Élysées, a traditional gathering place for fans, which was closed to pedestrians for the occasion. In total, 2,750 police and gendarmes were deployed in the French capital.



Fans pelted the police with bottles and firecrackers, in response, law enforcement officers used tear gas. A total of 47 arrests were made in Paris and the suburbs.





In Bordeaux, riots took place at Place Victoire. Five people were detained as they set fire to garbage cans and threw various objects at the police.





In Lyon, about 15 people were arrested for throwing objects and causing harm in Place Bellecour. Police officers were injured.



In Nice, riots took place in the city center. Mayor Christian Estrosi "denounced in the strongest possible terms the actions of the intruders who attacked the police and set fire to garbage cans."



On December 18, the final match of the 2022 World Cup took place in Qatar, in which France and Argentina were able to determine the best only in a penalty shootout. As a result, France was defeated.





