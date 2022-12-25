China plans to ease coronavirus restrictions after week of protests - media

14:59 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine





This decision was prompted by mass protests against strict quarantine restrictions.



In China, the infection rate across the country remains near an all-time high. But in recent days, some cities have lifted lockdowns, with an official saying the virus's ability to cause disease is waning, Reuters reported.



Health authorities, announcing easing in their regions, made no mention of the protests - the biggest show of civil disobedience in China in years. It ranged from a candlelit veche in Beijing to street clashes with police in Guangzhou.



Measures to be announced include reducing the use of mass testing and routine nucleic acid testing. There will also be talks about allowing home isolation for positive cases and close contacts under certain conditions, the sources said.



This will be very different from previous protocols where entire communities were locked down, sometimes for a week, even after one positive case.



Frustration with China's quarantine restrictions last week led to unprecedented displays of public defiance in mainland China since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012, Reuters notes.. The turmoil comes as the Chinese economy enters a new era of much slower growth than decades before.



What is known about the protests in China

The immediate impetus for the demonstrations was a deadly fire in Urumq, the capital of Xinjiang, in China's far northwest, on Thursday.. Then 10 people, including three children, died due to the fact that fire services could not get to a residential building engulfed in flames.



Residents blamed quarantine measures for this. Chinese officials denied that COVID-19 restrictions were to blame and said "the ability of some residents to save themselves was too weak," sparking anger on Chinese social media.



On November 28, it became known that the Chinese authorities began to introduce police units and equipment into major cities to suppress protests against the "zero tolerance policy" in COVID-19.. According to CNN, the protests have engulfed at least 16 major cities in China.



In particular, on November 28, the Chinese authorities withdrew a large number of police units on the streets of Beijing. Also, the police resorted to active actions in Shanghai. In addition, the Chinese authorities have taken the police to the streets of other major cities, in particular, Chengdu and Wuhan.



Demonstrators in Chinese cities also shouted anti-government slogans - "Down with the Communist Party" and "Down with Xi Jinping."