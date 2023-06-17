Popularity of Ukrainian strawberries: market collapse and long queues in Poland

18:19 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to Wprost, people are forced to queue up to an hour and a half at the food markets of Polish cities to buy Ukrainian strawberries, which cost only 5-6 zlotys per kilogram, half the price of local strawberries.



Polish gardeners and farmers are insisting that the government stop importing Ukrainian strawberries, pointing out the lack of phytosanitary control when they are supplied to the market.



Miroslav Malishevsky, President of the Polish Association of Horticulturalists, stressed that the introduction of Ukrainian strawberries to the Polish market threatens the collapse of the fruit industry.



The openness of the market makes Polish entrepreneurs uncompetitive due to the significantly lower cost of strawberry production in Ukraine compared to Poland.



In addition to problems with strawberry retail sales, a more serious situation arises in the processing industry.. Polish manufacturers of frozen foods, strawberry juice and puree are reducing purchases of domestic fruits, as they prefer to buy cheaper Ukrainian strawberries.



Trade union activists note that there are either practically no checks of Ukrainian strawberries on the border with Poland, or they are carried out in an insignificant amount..



Producers are concerned that strawberries imported from Ukraine may not meet safety requirements. They insist on stopping and checking every shipment of strawberries from Ukraine, especially for pesticide residues.



The President of the Association of Polish Horticulturalists appealed to the Minister of Agriculture with a request for urgent measures and restriction of strawberry imports from Ukraine.



He also stressed that Polish companies buy Ukrainian strawberries in bulk for further resale in the countries of the European Union, passing it off as Polish.. However, if it turns out that such strawberries do not meet EU standards, this will harm Polish growers, lead to a market collapse and create a crisis in the fruit industry.



The Ministry of Agriculture is less critical of the situation. In its response to the publication's request, it points out that analysis of trade data shows that the main imports of fresh strawberries to Poland come from European Union member states, mainly from Spain and Greece.