Poland to buy $15bn worth of Patriot missiles from US

11:55 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Poland will purchase Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from the United States for up to $15 billion. The State Department, which controls the export of weapons, has approved an agreement, as a result of which Warsaw will receive one of the most modern air defense systems.

This was announced by the US Department of Defense Office for Defense Cooperation and Security (DSCA).

As part of the modernization of the air defense system, Poland will purchase 48 Patriot launchers, 644 missiles for them, as well as various sensors, auxiliary equipment and spare parts.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security goals of the United States by enhancing the security of a NATO member that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the statement said.

The main contractors will be Raytheon Corporation and Lockheed Martin Corporation.