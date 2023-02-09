Poland closes checkpoint on border with Belarus

15:56 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

From February 10, Poland unilaterally closes one of the largest checkpoints "Bobrovniki-Berestovitsa" on the border with Belarus.

This was announced by the Minister of the Interior of Poland Mariusz Kaminsky on Twitter.



Such actions of the country are due to a sign of protest against the sentence in Belarus to an eight-year term in prison for a well-known Belarusian journalist of Polish origin, a member of the Union of Poles, Andrzej Poczobut, according to a message on the website of the Polish government.



According to Kaminsky, in connection with yesterday's resolution of the Sejm of Poland on the case of Andrzej Poczobut, he instructed his services to prepare a submission on the inclusion in the sanctions list of persons associated with the Lukashenka regime who are responsible for repressions against Poles in Belarus.

“At the same time, in view of the important security interests of the state, I decided to suspend, until further notice, from 12:00 on February 10 this year, traffic at the Polish-Belarusian border checkpoint Bobrovniki,” Kaminsky said.

Thus, after the closure in 2021 due to the migration crisis on the border of the Kuznitsa Belostotskaya-Bruzgi checkpoint, only two active checkpoints will remain on the Polish-Belarusian border - Terespol-Brest and Kozlovichi-Kukuryki.

Case of Andrzej Poczobut

Andrzej Poczobut was detained in the Belarusian city of Grodno in March 2021. On the same day, the security forces came to other activists of the Union of Poles: to its chairman Anzhelika Borys, the director of the civil school at the Union of Poles in Vawkavysk, Maria Tishkovskaya, and the head of the Lida branch of the Union of Poles, Irena Bernatskaya. Almost two weeks earlier, the director of the Polish School, Anna Panisheva, also stopped communicating.



In March last year, a criminal case was opened against Anzhelika Boris and other persons for inciting ethnic hatred (Part 3 of Article 130). On March 25, 2022, Boris was released under house arrest, and Bernatskaya, Tishkovskaya and Panisheva were deported to Poland. Andrzej Poczobut then refused to leave.



In October 2022, the KGB of Belarus added Andrzej Poczobut to the list of persons involved in terrorist activities.



On February 8, 2023, the Grodno court in Belarus sentenced the opposition journalist, member of the board of the Union of Poles in Belarus, Andrey Pachobut, to eight years in a high security regime. He was found guilty under articles on inciting hatred (Article 130 of the Criminal Code) and calls for actions aimed at causing harm to national security (Article 361 of the Criminal Code). The trial in the case was held behind closed doors.



As Rzeczpospolita reported, among the episodes of the criminal case against the activist are “talks about Soviet aggression against Poland”, an article in Gazeta Wyborcza about the dispersal of protests in 2020 and a material from 2006 about the commander of the Polish anti-communist underground in the Grodno region.



The court verdict caused a protest in the government circles of Poland, in particular, from the president and prime minister of the country. The Sejm of Poland adopted a special resolution in which it called for the imposition of sanctions against the people of the Lukashenka regime responsible for repressions against ethnic Poles. On this occasion, the Charge d'Affaires of Belarus in Poland was summoned to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Human rights organizations recognize Poczobut as a political prisoner in Belarus.