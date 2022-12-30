Poland has increased the electronic barrier on the border with Belarus

11:56 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Poland has expanded the electronic barrier on the border with Belarus, adding a new section almost 20 kilometers long.



This was reported by the Polish Border Guard on Twitter.

"Another section of the electronic barrier on the border with Belarus was launched today. Length: 17.6 km. Territory: border posts in Novy Dvor and Lipsk. Now the length of the electronic barrier is 72 km. By the end of 2022, 2 more sections of the barrier with a length of 17.2 km and 18.1 km will be ready.

The construction of an electronic barrier on the border with Belarus began in June this year. It was reported that it is planned to install 11 containers at the border, in which electronic control systems will be integrated, including night vision cameras, thermal imaging cameras, tens of kilometers of cables. The operation of the electronic barrier is controlled by the Supervision Center in Bialystok.



In January 2022, Poland began building a fence on the border with Belarus. It is a steel fence 186 km long and 5.5 meters high with barbed wire. In early October, Poland announced the completion of the construction of the fence.