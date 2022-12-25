Poland will install an electronic barrier on the border with Russia

19:04 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A 199-kilometer electronic barrier will be erected on the Polish-Russian border.

This was announced on December 9 by the Border Guard Service of Poland.

It is noted that the department signed a construction contract with the contractor TELBUD SA. The cost of the work is estimated at more than PLN 373 million ($83.7 million).
 
"The electronic barrier will have a length of 199 km and will cover the entire land border with the Kaliningrad region (except for the Vistula Spit, where electronic systems have been guarding the border for several years)," the border guards specified.