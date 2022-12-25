Poland will install an electronic barrier on the border with Russia

A 199-kilometer electronic barrier will be erected on the Polish-Russian border.
This was announced on December 9 by the Border Guard Service of Poland.
It is noted that the department signed a construction contract with the contractor TELBUD SA. The cost of the work is estimated at more than PLN 373 million ($83.7 million).
