Poland strengthened borders with Russia and Belarus

07:28 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Polish military strengthened the line of defense on the border with Belarus and Russia. In addition, Poland and its allies continue to carefully monitor events within Russia.



This was stated by Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki during a visit together with Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak to the military, protecting the eastern border of the state.

"We have strengthened the borders, the border with Belarus and Koenigsberg (Kaliningrad region of Russia - ed.). We are aware of these threats and are responding to them by anticipating attacks. After all, we have been dealing with a hybrid attack on the Polish border for two years now.. Soldiers of the Polish army "serve on the border, thus strengthening the security of our Motherland," he said.

According to Blaschak, in particular, Poland has created a barrier against heavy equipment on the border.

"Fortifying the border, we built such points with engineering barriers so that if someone on the other side of the border decides to use heavy equipment to penetrate our country, these barriers will actually determine our security," the head of the country's Defense Ministry said.

Morawiecki also added that on June 24, Poland, together with the allies, carefully monitored the Wagner rebellion attempt in Russia.

"We saw and felt through monitoring, through negotiations with the leaders of other countries, that Lukashenka and Putin can do very strange things.. Actions that are still the subject of various analyzes and studies by our NATO allies and ourselves," the official said.

According to the Polish prime minister, he has held numerous talks and consultations with NATO and European Union allies, from the President of the European Council to the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, the Prime Minister of Italy, the Prime Minister of Spain, the President of France, the German Chancellor, the Prime Minister -Ministers of Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and many others.