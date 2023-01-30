Poland has created a large base for the repair of Ukrainian equipment

08:52 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

A large-scale secret base was created on the territory of Poland to restore damaged Ukrainian artillery and armored vehicles.



This is stated in the report of The Wall Street Journal.



It is noted that the repair is carried out by employees of an enterprise belonging to the Polish Armaments Group in a place that the publication has undertaken not to disclose.



The plant works in three shifts around the clock, in addition, it is constantly in contact with the Ukrainians on the battlefield, suggesting, using encrypted programs, how to repair tanks, missiles and other weapons on the spot.



The work of the workshop is monitored by armed officers of the Internal Security Agency, whose task is to prevent sabotage similar to those committed at arms factories in other countries, in particular, in Bulgaria.



Each of the approximately 400 workers involved in the work must be a Polish citizen. The screening process for new employees can take several months.



Journalists saw in a large workshop "the size of a football field", in particular, three 155-mm AHS Krab self-propelled guns, which were repaired by technical personnel.