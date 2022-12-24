Poland received the first batch of South Korean armored vehicles

The shipment of armored vehicles from South Korea included 10 K2 Black Panther tanks and 24 K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers. This was reported by the PAP agency on Tuesday, December 6.
The equipment was unloaded in the port of Gdynia the evening before. And today, the armament acceptance ceremony was held, in which the country's President Andrzej Duda and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak took part.
He assured that the K2 tanks and K9 howitzers would reach the north-eastern part of Poland in a few days.. And next year, new batches of armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems K239 CHUNMOO will arrive in Poland.
