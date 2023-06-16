Poland rejects the demands of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on compensation and the return of territories

15:02 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki, called the debate on sanctions against Warsaw, taking place in the State Duma of the Russian Federation, typical Kremlin propaganda.



It is reported by the Polish radio RMF24.



According to Moravetsky, we are talking about the statements of the speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, who said that Poland should be punished for "distorting historical memory" for the liberation of the Soviet Union during World War II.. Volodin also demands that Warsaw pay Russia more than 750 billion dollars in compensation for "Soviet investments" made in Poland after the war, and he also claims that Poland should return the territories received thanks to Russia after the war.

"RF has already done such harm in Ukraine. At the same time, the Soviet Union, the predecessor of Russia, is responsible for the huge losses associated with the destruction of a significant part of the Polish material heritage.. This is also typical - before I would say "Soviet", now you can say "Russian" "- a propaganda adventure," said Moravetsky, commenting on the statements of the speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin.

The Polish prime minister added that the Russian Federation is trying, first of all, "to use such a strategy to throw mud at everyone around."