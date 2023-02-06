Poland will fence itself off from Russia with an electronic barrier

17:55 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Poland will begin construction of an electronic barrier on the border with Russia in March, Anna Michalska, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, said, Polskie Radio reports.



According to her, it will be a system of sensors and cameras, thanks to which it will be possible to control the border around the clock, regardless of weather conditions, without the need to be on the border line.

"Thanks to this system, officers can observe the border at the headquarters of the border agency. Warnings will be sent from detection systems, and the algorithms for these messages will be designed so that the border guard can only respond to real attempts to cross the border by people, not animals," Michalska said.

She noted that the radio-electronic system at the site of the Kaliningrad region will operate at about 200 km of the land border.