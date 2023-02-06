Poland will fence itself off from Russia with an electronic barrier

Poland will begin construction of an electronic barrier on the border with Russia in March, Anna Michalska, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, said, Polskie Radio reports.
According to her, it will be a system of sensors and cameras, thanks to which it will be possible to control the border around the clock, regardless of weather conditions, without the need to be on the border line.
She noted that the radio-electronic system at the site of the Kaliningrad region will operate at about 200 km of the land border.
