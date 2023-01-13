Poland and Lithuania initiate EU sanctions against Russia's nuclear sector

17:36 13 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Poland and Lithuania want the European Union to impose sanctions restrictions on Russia's nuclear sector as part of a new package of sanctions in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



According to Reuters, this was announced on Friday, January 13, by high-ranking diplomats of the two EU countries.

"It is increasingly difficult to achieve the necessary unanimity in the EU for new sanctions. However, we will propose an ambitious new package," one of the diplomats said.

Lithuania and Poland propose to include sanctions restrictions against the Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in the next package. Previously, this step was blocked, in particular, by Hungary.

"Do you feel comfortable with such a partner? Who is invading a neighboring country while at the same time building your nuclear power plant?" asked a senior Ukrainian diplomat who attended the same meeting on Friday with EU diplomats in Brussels.

The sanctions proposal calls for, as a first step, "blacklisting" Rosatom and/or its management.

In the future, it is expected that this should lead to the curtailment of cooperation in the EU with the Russian nuclear industry. Senior diplomats have said they will also try to end Belgium's diamond trade with Russia again with new EU sanctions, as well as expanding bans on trade in goods that could be used for military purposes.

The diplomats also noted that they consider it necessary to include restrictions on Belarus in the sanctions package, which, according to them, helps Moscow to bypass some of the imposed sanctions.