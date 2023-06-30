Poland wants to host US nuclear warheads

18:15 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Poland wants to host American nuclear weapons in response to the deployment of Russian in Belarus, said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

This was reported by Polsat News on Friday, June 30.

“In view of the fact that Russia intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, we are even more strongly urging the entire NATO to allow us to participate in the Nuclear Sharing program,” the Prime Minister said.

He emphasized that the final decision would depend on the American side, but said that Poland was "ready for swift action in this regard."

“We don’t want to sit back while Putin whips up all sorts of threats,” Morawiecki added.

Nuclear Sharing is a NATO program that is part of the Alliance's nuclear deterrence policy. It provides for the provision of American nuclear warheads to members of the block that do not possess their own nuclear weapons.. Since November 2009, American nuclear weapons have been located in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey under the Nuclear Sharing program.