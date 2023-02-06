Poland wants a unanimous decision of Western partners at the Munich conference on the transfer of fighters

Poland advocates that at the Munich Security Conference, Western leaders not only discuss the possibility of providing Ukraine with fighter jets, but make a unanimous decision on this issue. Poland does not want to act in isolation.
Poland's Ambassador to Germany Dariusz Pavel stated this in an interview with the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper, Polskoye Radio reports.
The diplomat noted that the Polish authorities suggested that the heads of state and government, who will gather at the Munich Security Conference, which will be held on February 17-19, not only discuss this issue, but also make a decision.
He also stressed that the Polish side is "always ready for bilateral talks with Germany."
