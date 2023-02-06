Poland wants a unanimous decision of Western partners at the Munich conference on the transfer of fighters

18:14 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Poland advocates that at the Munich Security Conference, Western leaders not only discuss the possibility of providing Ukraine with fighter jets, but make a unanimous decision on this issue. Poland does not want to act in isolation.



Poland's Ambassador to Germany Dariusz Pavel stated this in an interview with the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper, Polskoye Radio reports.

"As for fighters, Poland wants to make a decision on fighters together with the allies. We believe that such a decision should be taken by the Western allies unanimously. In our opinion, the various consultation options should be used as quickly as possible.. The policy of hesitation and delay, as was the case with the Leopard 2 tank, is counterproductive.". We have a saying: give quickly, give twice," he said.

The diplomat noted that the Polish authorities suggested that the heads of state and government, who will gather at the Munich Security Conference, which will be held on February 17-19, not only discuss this issue, but also make a decision.

"We believe that Polish President Duda, French President Macron and Chancellor Scholz could meet there in the Weimar Triangle formula to show that the most important European supporters of Ukraine are in solidarity, " Pavel said.

He also stressed that the Polish side is "always ready for bilateral talks with Germany."