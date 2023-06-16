Poland will ask to strengthen EU sanctions against Belarus

In view of the recent actions of the Lukashenka regime, Poland imposed additional sanctions against Belarus. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki has announced that he will petition for increased EU sanctions against Belarus at the European Council.
It is reported by Polskieradio 24.
He noted that Belarus is used by Russia to circumvent sanctions.
Therefore, Morawiecki continued, Poland and several other countries are negotiating tougher sanctions against Belarus.
Recall, on Monday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland announced that 365 representatives of the Lukashenka regime were included in the sanctions list.. This was a response to the decision of the Supreme Court of Belarus to uphold the sentence of journalist and activist of the Polish minority Andrzej Poczobut - 8 years in prison.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments