Poland will ask to strengthen EU sanctions against Belarus

10:30 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In view of the recent actions of the Lukashenka regime, Poland imposed additional sanctions against Belarus. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki has announced that he will petition for increased EU sanctions against Belarus at the European Council.

"At the European Council, I will also petition for increased sanctions against Belarus, because we clearly see how much Belarus is dependent on Russia. We feel it in the artificial migration attack that we defended against," Morawiecki said at a press conference after meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

He noted that Belarus is used by Russia to circumvent sanctions.

“Therefore, Poland is trying very scrupulously not only to comply with these sanctions, but also to strengthen them, eliminate loopholes. It is important that Russia feel as deeply as possible the impact of sanctions on its economy - but for now it feels too little," the Prime Minister of Poland said.

Therefore, Morawiecki continued, Poland and several other countries are negotiating tougher sanctions against Belarus.

" Of course, the actions of the entire European Union are decisive. <…> I will raise this issue at the next European Council in a couple of weeks. On the one hand, this will be strengthening the mechanisms for strengthening the sanctions packages, and on the other hand, it will be a signal to everyone who wants to work closely with the Kremlin that it is not worth it," the Prime Minister of Poland said.