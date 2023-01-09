Half of Moldova left without electricity - Prime Minister

In connection with the Russian attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, on November 23, electricity problems also arose in Moldova.
Half of the country was left without electricity. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Moldova Andrei Spinu.
According to the prime minister, public utilities are already solving the problem.
Let us remind you that earlier, on November 15, electricity partially disappeared in Moldova after the attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine.
